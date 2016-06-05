National Gingerbread Day celebrated Sunday, June 5

National Gingerbread Day is celebrated on Sunday, June 5.

The term "gingerbread" refers to a sweet food that uses honey or molasses instead of sugar.

It's also flavored with ginger.

Most people associate gingerbread with the holiday season.

But the food is so popular that it's celebrated twice during the year.

Gingerbread House Day is celebrated in December.

