Toledo Zoo's largest fundraiser takes place this month

By Tegan Wilkinson, Producer
(WTOL) -

The Toledo Zoo's largest fundraiser will take place on Friday, June 17 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. 

More than 50 restaurants will present an array of delicacies at the annual ZOOtoDO. 

Guests will also be greeted by complimentary champagne and a chance to ride the train to see the new, Expedition Africa! Arial Adventure Course.

Several dance stages, along with cash bars, will be open throughout the night.

The event benefits the zoo's community and educational programs, along with animal care. 

Tickets start at $150 per person and must be purchased in advanced. 

Guests must be 21 and over, and will have to present an ID at the gate. 

You can find ticket information, here

