Islamic Center of Greater Toledo to hold funeral prayers for Muhammad Ali

The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo will be holding a prayer service for Muhammad Ali at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday.

The special funeral prayer is open to everyone.

A statement from the Islamic Center says “we at the ICGT, join the world in mourning his passing and offer our prayers to the Ali family.”

Muhammad Ali visited the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo in the early 1990s.

The Islamic Center is at 25877 Scheider Rd. in Perrysburg.

