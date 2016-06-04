180th Fighter Wing assigned temporary air space west of Findlay

The 180th Fight Wing has been assigned a temporary air space west of Findlay for training exercises.

The exercises are scheduled to take place between June 7th and June 17th, then again on July 5th and August 6th.

The training will focus on combat maneuvers including changes in altitude and direction of flight.

Air space will cover a 400 square mile area around Findlay, Ottawa, and Defiance.

