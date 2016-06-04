Defiance Co. officials issue health advisory after site tests high for harmful algal bloom in Maumee River

The Defiance County General Health District is advising people to stay out of the water at the Maumee River after sample site tests high for harmful algal bloom.

Due to one sample from the site on the Maumee River testing high, Defiance City and County officials have issued a recreational public health advisory.

The health district was notified by the Ohio Department of Health Friday, that a harmful algal bloom was detected on the Maumee River, near the water treatment plant.

According to Adam McDowell, superintendent of the Defiance City Water Treatment Plant, testing was done on Thursday and indicated 19 parts per billion of microcystin in the water.

"The drinking water supply is safe. Water is currently being drawn out of the reservoir, not the river. Water from the reservoir has been tested and has safe levels,” said McDowell. “Our priority is the safety and well-being of Defiance County residents. We will make sure the public is aware of the steps we will be taking to stay on top of the situation. We will also make sure the public is made aware of information in a timely manner.”

Testing was done in response to the detected algal activity, and DCGHD is collaborating with the law enforcement and environmental agencies on the matter.

It is recommended that children and women who are pregnant or nursing do not swim in the water.

"You're talking about hives or rashes or severe nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain. Go to your physician or urgent care and tell them you have been exposed to the river water," said Health Commissioner Kim Moss.

If you have been in contact with water from the Maumee River, you should rinse your skin immediately.

If you have had contact with the Maumee River and have these symptoms, seek medical care.

WTOL 11 is told that the Ohio EPA will conduct further testing on the Maumee River Tuesday, the results of which should be back late Wednesday.

The health advisory remains in effect pending the results of those tests.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.