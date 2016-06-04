Festival highlights Old West End neighborhood's vibrancy

The 45th annual Old West End Historic Festival kicked off on Saturday (Source: WTOL)

The 45th annual Old West End Historic Festival kicked off Saturday morning with the 106th King Wamba Carnival Parade.

The main attraction of the day included a tour of 6 Historic homes in the neighborhood, which people were able to do after the parade cleared out.

The day also consisted of an art fair, a marketplace, yard sales and an antique car show.

“This festival is really important to keep the neighborhood alive. People have been keeping their houses up and younger and younger families are coming in and I think that's what is keeping the neighborhood alive and fresh and not run down or torn down with crime or anything like that,” said Kelly Allen, a Maumee resident who comes to the festival every year.

The Old West End neighborhood is one of Toledo’s oldest neighborhoods. It was established in 1818.

“Some of the people that have lived here names like Libbey, and Owens and Ford. Really, the folks that built the glass industry in Toledo and built Toledo lived here so that’s why I believe this neighborhood has so much historical importance to our place here in Toledo,” said Festival Co-chair, Josh Thurston.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m on Sunday.

There will be a 5k run and walk on Sunday sponsored by the Old West End Festival.

Home tour locations include:

2205 Collingwood

2236 Robinwood

2044 Robinwood

2317 Glenwood

2268 Scottwood

2347 Robinwood

2108 Collingwood

Home tour tickets are $15 per person with kids under 12 free with an adult although you can buy individual house tour tickets.

For those interested in the race and to purchase house tour tickets go to: www.toledooldwestend.com

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.





