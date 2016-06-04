Crews comb through Swan Creek in search of overnight robbery suspect

Water rescue crews searched the Swan Creek area of south Toledo for a suspect from an overnight robbery early on Saturday morning.

According to Toledo Police dispatch, search efforts focused in on the 400 block of S. Erie Street, behind the water plant for several hours.

Crews had to cut through fencing to gain access to the area.

Toledo Police aren’t confirming at this time if they found a suspect or have made any further arrests.

