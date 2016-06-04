Prosecutors charge man with kidnapping of Detroit boy

DETROIT (AP) - Prosecutors say a man has been charged with kidnapping in the case of a 13-year-old Detroit boy who was found dead in a vacant lot after being abducted from a city street.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy charged 26-year-old Earnest Coleman with kidnapping on Saturday.

Worthy said in a statement that Coleman and other people allegedly kidnapped Deontae Mitchell at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday outside of a market. Coleman will be arraigned on Sunday morning.

Worthy's statement said the investigation is ongoing and no further details are available.

Three other people have been arrested, including a 45-year-old Detroit man who is waiting to be extradited from Ohio.

Deontae's body was found Thursday and an autopsy found no indication that he was shot.

