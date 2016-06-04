Lucas Co. Canine Care & Control kicks off ‘Drool’s out for summe - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lucas Co. Canine Care & Control kicks off ‘Drool’s out for summer’

(Source: LCCCC) (Source: LCCCC)
LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Lucas County Canine Care and control is kicking off a nine day adoption special in celebration of summer.

The center's adoption special "Drool’s out for summer," starts Saturday and runs through June 12.

During that time, the adoption fee for all dogs and puppies are discounted at $25, plus the purchase of a license.

More than 60 dogs and puppies are currently being held at the Canine care center.

“We have an abundance of wonderful dogs up for adoption that have all been through both behavioral and medical screening, have had their vaccines, worming, heart worm test and are spayed or neutered and microchipped,” said Julie Lyle, Director. “With this many dogs up for adoption, and our wish to get as many safe dogs as possible out into new homes, we need the help of the public to come in and adopt.”

If you have a resident dog and are looking to adopt another dog, you can bring your resident dog to the center to visit.

To learn more about the adoption special and dogs available for adoption, head over to the Lucas County Canine Care and Control.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:11:42 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...More >>
    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

  • Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:27:42 GMT
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly