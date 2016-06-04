Lucas Co. Canine Care & Control kicks off ‘Drool’s out for summer’

The Lucas County Canine Care and control is kicking off a nine day adoption special in celebration of summer.

The center's adoption special "Drool’s out for summer," starts Saturday and runs through June 12.

During that time, the adoption fee for all dogs and puppies are discounted at $25, plus the purchase of a license.

More than 60 dogs and puppies are currently being held at the Canine care center.

“We have an abundance of wonderful dogs up for adoption that have all been through both behavioral and medical screening, have had their vaccines, worming, heart worm test and are spayed or neutered and microchipped,” said Julie Lyle, Director. “With this many dogs up for adoption, and our wish to get as many safe dogs as possible out into new homes, we need the help of the public to come in and adopt.”

If you have a resident dog and are looking to adopt another dog, you can bring your resident dog to the center to visit.

To learn more about the adoption special and dogs available for adoption, head over to the Lucas County Canine Care and Control.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.