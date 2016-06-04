Allegiant Air launches new flights from Toledo to Myrtle Beach

Allegiant airlines has launched it’s new, non-stop seasonal flights from Toledo to Myrtle Beach.

To celebrate the new service, the airline is offering one-way fares on the new routes for as low as $43.

“Allegiant is looking forward to giving Toledo area travelers additional options to visit this fun-filled beach destination,” said Jude Bricker, Allegiant chief operating officer. “We are very excited for the flights to take off, and we are confident Toledo residents will take advantage of all that Myrtle Beach has to offer.”

The new flights will each operate twice a week.

For more information on fares and travel times, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.