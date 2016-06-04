Woman shot overnight in north Toledo

Toledo Police are searching for a gunman who sent a woman to the hospital overnight.

It all happened at Bush and Ontario around 3 A.M.

Police tell WTOL a woman called 9-1-1 after she was shot in the leg.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses report there was a shooting at the same area Friday afternoon around 2 P.M.

There are no reports of anyone shot during that incident.

