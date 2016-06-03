AAA warns we are in "100 deadliest days for teen drivers"

To combat these numbers, AAA recommends having a conversation with your teen about what they're doing while they're driving (Source: WTOL)

Memorial Day just passed and that means we've crossed into what AAA calls the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers.

"You know one little slip and an accident can happen," said Bob Kazmierczak of AAA of Northwest Ohio.

During the 100 days, lots of teens are driving and spending more time on the road, but according to AAA, a lot of them are making poor decisions behind the wheel.

"Basically, fifteen percent of the accidents are caused by teens having someone else in the car and talking to them, twelve percent are caused by using their telephone or texting and then talking on the phone and eleven percent are caused by them looking in a mirror, looking around the car," said Kazmierczak.

And if you solely look at teens texting and driving, AAA says between 2007 and 2014 the number has quadrupled.

"An average of 10 people die as a result of a crash every day from a teen driver in the summer months," said Kazmierczak.

To combat these numbers, AAA recommends having a conversation with your teen about what they're doing while they're driving.

Also, it's important to lead by example and remind them their driving impacts everyone on the road.

"We certainly don't want teens getting hurt, but we don't want anyone else getting hurt either. and people don't realize what happens when they're messing around in the car," said Kazmierczak.

AAA has several resources to help your teen make smart decisions behind the wheel.

