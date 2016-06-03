AAA warns we are in "100 deadliest days for teen drivers" - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

AAA warns we are in "100 deadliest days for teen drivers"

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
To combat these numbers, AAA recommends having a conversation with your teen about what they're doing while they're driving (Source: WTOL) To combat these numbers, AAA recommends having a conversation with your teen about what they're doing while they're driving (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Memorial Day just passed and that means we've crossed into what AAA calls the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers.

"You know one little slip and an accident can happen," said Bob Kazmierczak of AAA of Northwest Ohio.

During the 100 days, lots of teens are driving and spending more time on the road, but according to AAA, a lot of them are making poor decisions behind the wheel.

"Basically, fifteen percent of the accidents are caused by teens having someone else in the car and talking to them, twelve percent are caused by using their telephone or texting and then talking on the phone and eleven percent are caused by them looking in a mirror, looking around the car," said Kazmierczak.

And if you solely look at teens texting and driving, AAA says between 2007 and 2014 the number has quadrupled.

"An average of 10 people die as a result of a crash every day from a teen driver in the summer months," said Kazmierczak.

To combat these numbers, AAA recommends having a conversation with your teen about what they're doing while they're driving.

Also, it's important to lead by example and remind them their driving impacts everyone on the road.

"We certainly don't want teens getting hurt, but we don't want anyone else getting hurt either. and people don't realize what happens when they're messing around in the car," said Kazmierczak.

AAA has several resources to help your teen make smart decisions behind the wheel.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.














 

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:11:42 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...More >>
    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

  • Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:27:42 GMT
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly