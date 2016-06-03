Operators of two Toledo ambulette companies indicted for Medicaid fraud

Two people from Toledo and one person from central Ohio have been indicted in federal court for their part in a $634,000 health care fraud scheme.

The six count indictment names Yahya Sayid Ibrahim, 34, of Toledo; Abdul Haji Faqi, 40, of Canal Winchester and Hussein Ahmed, 45, of Toledo.

According to Carole S. Rendon, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, the scheme involved two ambulette companies they operated as well as fraudulent billing of the Ohio Medicaid program.

The charges involve two Toledo companies, Blue Line Express Taxi and Medical Transport and Metro Medical Transportation, LLC.

According to the indictment, the defendants billed Medicaid for recipients they transported that did not need wheelchairs knowing Medicaid only reimburses for recipients that need wheelchairs and for whom wheelchairs were necessary to transport.

According to the indictment, the defendants charged Medicaid for ambulette transportation services when they did not use an ambulette. An ambulette is a van with a lift for a wheelchair.

