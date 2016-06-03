ProMedica warns patients of potential medical record breach at MI hospitals

ProMedica has reached out to thousands of patients regarding a potential breach of their private medical records.

The breach affects about 3,500 patients from ProMedica Bixby and Herrick Hospitals.

According to an internal investigation, seven employees accessed medical records for patients they were not directly treating, without a valid clinical reason for doing so.

Three of the employees have been fired and four others face disciplinary action.

"Those individuals were accessing records that were still within their clinical responsibility but they had not yet received patient care rights within their clinical area," said Julie Yarrow, M.D of ProMedica Bixby/Herrick.

The violations occurred between May 1, 2014 and April 26, 2016.

The information accessed may have included the patient’s full name, address, phone number, date of birth, insurance, diagnosis, medications and other clinical information.

"We can't say with certainty but we do feel from our investigation they didn't retain any of this information. We can say with certainty they did not print it. They denied writing it down or retaining it and using it for any other use other than their own interest," said Dr. Yarrow.

Employee activity involving those records will also be monitored more closely going forward.

In addition, ProMedica will now provide additional training for employees to ensure they understand and follow policies for accessing medical records.

Patients have been notified about the breach.

They'll also be given a full free year of credit protection monitoring.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.