Police uncover steak fencing operation at north Toledo tavern

Zingers Bar and Grill is a popular watering hole in north Toledo.

But a glance inside the cooler makes it look as if the owners were trying to open a steakhouse.

It's what a joint operation between Oregon Police and the Ohio Investigative Unit found Thursday night when Zingers was raided.

Authorities say a shoplifter confessed to stealing packages of steak from stores in Oregon and fencing them to Zingers' employees and customers.

"She's a drug addict and so she would steal these items so she could quickly turn around and sell for a lower profit to get quick cash for her drug habit," said Oregon Police Detective Ryan Spangler.

Then Zingers got zinged.

Undercover officers got involved, selling even more meat at Zingers provided by Kroger and Meijer.

Cigarettes and liquor were also fenced.

Detective Spangler says the grocery chains got involved because they're being robbed blind by drug-addicted shoplifters.

"That's why they're so willing to cooperate with our investigation, assisted us in any way they can because their stores are losing tens of thousands of dollars," said Detective Spangler.

Oregon Police have completed the case.

Charges are pending against bar employees, bar patrons and the original shoplifter.

The owner of Zingers says the bartender has been fired.

He also says he had no knowledge of illegal activity.

