Volunteers needed to build new Port Clinton playground

Volunteers are needed to help build a new playground out in Port Clinton.

The playground is located at Lakeview Park and is a part of a community build that is expected to last until mid-June.

On Friday, the Flagship Collaborative Play Place committee was joined by members of local civic groups, city officials and members of the 200th Red Horse Squadron for the groundbreaking.

Sign up to volunteer by contacting Mary Ann Snider at 419-635-6106 or masnider716@gmail.com.

The committee is still accepting donations for the project. For information about the playground, or to donate, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.