Lab-confirmed case of Zika reported in Hancock County

Zika, the mosquito-borne disease, was previously believed to only be transmitted by getting bit by mosquitos, however new discoveries from the Center for Disease Control have shown that it can be sexually transmitted as well.

A lab-confirmed case of the Zika virus has been reported in Hancock County.

Hancock Public Health received the report on June 2 of a case involving a 50-year old man who had recently traveled to the Caribbean, and therefore obtained the virus outside of the United States.

Although the likelihood of the virus being transmitted locally is minimal, Hancock Public Health is reaching out to the individual to prevent further transmission of the virus.

So far, there have been no reported cases of a Zika virus transmission through mosquito bites in Ohio or anywhere else in the continental United States. However, cases have been reported in travelers returning to the United States from Zika-affected countries.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) maintains an updated list of affected countries and territories, as well as associated travel advisories, on its website.

The primary mosquito (Aedes aegypti, called the yellow fever mosquito) that transmits Zika virus is found in the tropics and southern U.S., but it is not known to be established in Ohio. A “relative” of the mosquito (Aedes albopictus, called the Asian tiger mosquito) is found in parts of Ohio and may potentially transmit Zika virus.

Though there have been reported cases of the Zika virus being transmitted through sexual activity from males to females, casual contact between people is not an indicator for virus spread.

The following CDC guidelines are for if you have traveled or are considering travel to those affected countries and territories listed on its website:

Upon return from travel to these affected areas, individuals are encouraged to use an insect repellent for 3 weeks following travel to prevent possible spread among mosquito population.

Couples should abstain from sex or use condoms for a period of 8 weeks following travel.?

Males experiencing signs/symptoms of Zika (i.e., fever, rash, joint pain, conjunctivitis, muscle pain, and headache) or who have been diagnosed with Zika should abstain from sex or use condoms for a period of 6 months following travel.

Hancock Public Health recommends the following to keep yourself and others from mosquito bites:

Eliminate standing water sources around your home.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Wear insect repellent containing DEET.

If you have any questions regarding the Zika virus, please visit the Hancock Public Health website for more information.

