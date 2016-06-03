Deputies warn parents of 'Jungle Juice'

Deputies in Huron County want the public to be aware of a drug they found in a nail polish remover bottle earlier this week. (Source: Huron County Sheriff's Office)

The Huron County Sheriff's Office is warning parents about a new drug hitting the streets.

Earlier this week, a sheriff's deputy found a bottle filled with "poppers,” or Alkyl Nitrites during a traffic stop in Norwalk. The bottle was labeled "Jungle Juice Platinum Nail Polish Remover.”

The 28-year-old driver admitted that the bottle contained "poppers." The inhalant is apparently being sold at head shops and causes an extreme initial head rush when used.

Along with the bottle, authorities found a loaded syringe. The driver was arrested and jailed in Huron County.

