TPD officer receives Highway Patrol's highest honor for heroic actions

A state trooper is thankful for a Toledo Police officer for potentially saving his life, and on Friday, that officer received a huge honor from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Dash cam video shows what he did.

On February 13, on Reynolds Road in South Toledo, state trooper Nicholas Konrad stopped a man for DUI.

The video shows Trooper Konrad giving James Lloyd, Jr. a breathalyzer but Lloyd tried to take off.

The men started to struggle and when they hit the ground, trooper Konrad hit his head on the concrete.

He wasn’t able to get control of Lloyd, Jr.

But TPD officer Steven Walker saw what was happening from nearby and literally jumped into the struggle, helping to arrest the man.

At one point Lloyd, Jr. tried to get officer Walker's gun.

On Friday morning, Walker received the Ohio State Highway Patrol's highest honor, the Distinguished Service Award.

“We give it our rarely. I can honestly say I've been in the superintendent's office for about three years and it's the first time that we've given this out,”

said Lt. Col. George Williams of the Highway Patrol.

In addition to the award, officer Walker got a handshake from a grateful trooper Konrad.

His actions were called "heroic."

“Thank you very much for your assistance from myself and the Ohio Highway Patrol," said Lt. Col. Williams.

“I don't really consider myself to be a hero…It may have been heroic but I mean I was just helping another officer,” said Officer Walker after the ceremony.

Trooper Konrad was asked if Walker saved his life.

“Yes. I mean it could have went a number of different ways if he hadn't shown up. He could have gotten away. He could have got my pistol,” said Konrad.

Officer Walker was hired by TPD in 2012 after several years of hard work to make the force.

His proud mom just learned specifics about the harrowing struggle.

“I just heard, oh yeah, I helped a police officer today, a highway patrolman and I thought oh good…This was a lot more involved! I didn't realize it was so big," said Karen Walker.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral said of the Dash cam video and Officer Walker’s response, “I know how it ended and I still get nervous. So this is a good day of showing how law enforcement agencies in Northwest Ohio work together.”

Once again being humble, Walker said, “I mean I was doing anything that any other officer would do.”

Trooper Konrad won't forget what Walker did.

"Umm, great guy. I'd have him ride with me if I could," said Konrad.

The suspect, James Lloyd, Jr., was found guilty of OVI, resisting arrest, and possession of cocaine.

He avoided jail time but can no longer own a firearm.

