Summer program provides meals for kids during break

School is out for summer, and while it means a break from studying, it may also mean a break in steady meals for students.

Summer Meal Partners of Northwest Ohio is making sure local kids don't go hungry.

The program is expected to feed more children this summer than in past summers.

With more than 150 sites in Lucas County, Summer Meal Partners of Northwest Ohio says between 8,000 and 10,000 meals will be served a day, to about thirty thousand kids, over the course of the summer.

"Our goal is to make sure we have cities across the entire area and we have some fun and exciting programming to counteract the summer slide, and that we give an opportunity to help the families by actually providing meals to children at no cost," said Wendi R. Huntley, Director of Development and Communications.

The program is doing something a little different this year. A pilot program that uses buses, packed with food and delivered to high need areas in the T.P.S. and Washington Local School Districts.

"Liken it to the ice cream truck coming. When the kids find out that everyday at noon that the truck is going to come, that the buses are going to come with those healthy meals that they love so much, they're going to come and enjoy those meals at no cost," said Huntley.

It's so parents don't have to worry about kids walking, what could be a mile, to the nearest meal site.

Washington Local says the program will benefit its kids, as the district has seen the poverty level rise in some schools from about 30 to 70 percent in the last 20 years.

"We want to make sure they get fed over the summer and we keep that contact with them throughout the year as well," said Deb Warren, with Washington Local Nutrition Services.

If you're interested in the program and finding a site near you, or you want to volunteer, simply call 211.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.