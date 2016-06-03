Toledo teen charged with murder of ex-girlfriend and her brother takes plea deal

A Toledo teen charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend and her bother has taken a plea deal.

On Friday, Devonte Brown withdrew his original plea of not guilty by reason of insanity and entered into an Alford Plea of which the judge found the teen guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend, 16-year-old Joselyn Jones, and her brother, 14-year-old Johnny Jones, and stabbing their mother, Josie Thomas.

The State had a massive amount of evidence against Brown, including his admission of guilt to a Toledo Police Detective, but did not want to put the family through a lengthy trial.

Brown, along with his mother and the victim's family, were all very emotional while the prosecuting attorney read the details of what Brown did back in August of 2015 at the family's home on Avondale.

"The defendant had a disagreement with Joselyn Jones and choked her into an unconscious state," said prosecuting attorney Michael Loisel.

The State then described to the judge how Brown raped and stabbed her before making his way to her brother's bedroom upstairs.

"Johnny was sleeping in his bed when the defendant attacked him with a knife," said Loisel. "The defendant gave over 25 wounds to Johnny Jones as he desperately called out for help."

Tearful throughout the hearing, Brown, who has Joselyn tattooed on his neck, listened on as the prosecuting attorney explained how he then stabbed Joselyn and Johnny's mother.

"She crawled to Johnny's room and saw her son dying on the floor. She crawled to him, asking him to call 911, and that is when the 2-year-old twins came into the room," said Loisel.

An apology note written by Brown to a friend while his Joselyn was fighting for her life in the hospital was also entered into evidence. It read, "Joselyn, I am so sorry for losing control and hurting you and your family, please forgive me one day."

WTOL 11 spoke to Joselyn and Johnny's father shortly after the hearing.

"I'll always miss my kids, they can never come back, I just have to move on," said Johnny Jones Jr."It was really hard for me, but I am going through it."

Brown will be sentenced later this month. The maximum he could face is life without parole. The minimum is life with the eligibility of parole after 20 years.

