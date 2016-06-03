MISSING ADULT FOUND DEAD: 67-year-old woman found dead in Maumee River

A Toledo woman who went missing for more than two days has been found dead in the Maumee River.

Toledo Police say 67-year-old Pamela Carlton was found late Friday night, floating face down in the water.

Carlton was last seen leaving her home on foot Wednesday night.

She suffered from dementia.

TPD says a fishermen and his daughter, spotted Carlton first on Thursday, but didn't realize it was the missing woman until they saw her again Friday night.

The father told police they tried talking with the woman on Thursday, but she refused any help.

Friday night the fisherman realized she was the missing woman and went back and called police.

It's not clear if she had drowned, or if other causes are to blame.

