Local dancer to appear on hit FOX show

She may be little, but she's making a big splash on national television. She auditioned for the hit FOX show, "So You Think You Can Dance."

On Friday, Ainslee McAlees joined WTOL 11's Amanda Fay on WTOL 11 Your Day to tell us about her experience.

The nine-year-old dancer says she's been dancing since she was two and has studied several styles. But McAlees says her favorite is hip hop.

So You Think You Can Dance is in its 12th season and is doing something different this year. It's called the "Next Generation" and eight to 13-year-old dancers auditioned in front of the judges for a spot in the Dance Academy to work with one of the show's "all-stars."

McAlees says getting to dance in front of the judges was exciting. Her mom, Deanna says she's very proud of her daughter.

Catch McAlees on Monday on FOX 36 at 8:00 p.m.



