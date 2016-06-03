Construction worker crushed by pipe, killed in Oregon

A construction worker is dead after being pinned between a large piece of machinery and a pipeline out in Oregon Friday.

It happened just before 10 a.m. along Starr Avenue and Lallendorf Road.

A nearby resident tells WTOL 11 he had been watching the victim moments before the accident occurred. He says he turned his back for a second, and the next thing he knew, the operator of the machine was on the ground looking underneath.

"I just thought something was wrong with the machine, really," said Oregon resident Joseph Donaldson.

Once he heard sirens and saw several emergency vehicles, that's when Donaldson says he knew something was horribly wrong.

Police say the victim was pinned between a large piece of equipment, they believe was an excavator, and a pipeline.

"It does appear that he was wearing his safety hard hat, as well as a safety vest at the time," said Detective Ryan Spangler.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Now, police are investigating what could have caused the accident.

"Once we have our sufficient information to go further with it, we'll have the body transported and move on from there," said Oregon Deputy Police Chief Paul Magditch.

Donaldson says it is shocking to have something like this happen right next to his house.

"It just shows how dangerous it is to be on a job site like this. People don't understand it. They should understand that people doing that, it's very dangerous, and to respect the work they do," said Donaldson.

The identity of the victim has not been released, but WTOL 11 did learn that he worked for Welded. The company's president, Rich Wall, was on the scene, and spoke with WTOL 11.

"We suffered a tragedy today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured person's family and friends. There's an investigation that's ongoing. We will fully cooperate with the investigation," said Wall.

Again, the investigation is ongoing.

