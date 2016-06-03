Experts offer guidelines for travelers to Zika virus zones

Zika, the mosquito-borne disease, previously was believed to only be transmitted by getting bitten by mosquitos, however, new discoveries from the Center for Disease Control have shown that it can be sexually transmitted as well.

The concentration in recent months has been on pregnant women that have been affected, however the new focus is on men and women who plan on becoming pregnant.

That’s because new studies are showing that Zika can be found in semen or other bodily fluids.

But these findings are still being researched.

Still, experts are recommending that people who have been in Zika virus zones use protection during intercourse for 8 weeks up to 6 months, or to abstain from it during that time frame.

At least 34 countries have been affected worldwide, mostly in the southern hemisphere and so far there are zero vector-borne cases here in the U.S.

The only cases reported here have been because people have traveled to places where the disease is prominent.

According to Lucas County Health Commissioner, Dr. David Grossman, the birth defects that can come about from the disease can include congenital defects such as: Microsephaly, where a baby’s head is smaller than expected and Guillian Barre, where the body’s immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system.

Very rarely is the disease fatal though.

“Everybody should try very hard not to make a home for mosquitos. No standing water. Throw out the tires. Don’t have a little kids pool filled up all day. Your bird feeders even, you may want to exchange the water and not leave it,” Dr. Grossman said.

The Zika virus has actually been around for 40 years, but recent outbreaks have caused scientists to research the topic more than ever.

To learn more about the disease and what countries have been most affected by it visit the CDC’s website.

With summer travel that’s about to be underway, experts are recommending that if you plan on visiting any of these countries to wear longer sleeves and pants, using mosquito repellent and having a net that keeps them out at night.

