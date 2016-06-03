Police: Ohio landlord killed while trying to collect rent

Police in Ohio say two men have been arrested in connection with the killing of a landlord who was trying to collect overdue rent.

Columbus police say both were taken into custody Thursday night after the body of 50-year-old Joseph Remlinger was found in a burning garage earlier in the day.

Investigators say one of the suspects lived in a house owned by Remlinger. They say the man shot Remlinger while he was collecting the rent.

Police tell Columbus media outlets that the other man now in custody helped set the fire to cover up the shooting.

