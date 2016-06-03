Police find drugs in woman's bra after chase through east Toledo

A woman was arrested early Friday morning after leading Toledo police on a chase.

Officers tried to pull over Shannan Coleman for a routine traffic stop in east Toledo just after 4 a.m. when she sped off.

The woman led officers on a 15-minute chase through narrow neighborhood streets in the area of Woodville Road and Navarre Avenue.

Police managed to stop the woman with spike strips near the border of Toledo and the City of Oregon - That's where they found crack cocaine in her bra.

The woman is now booked in the Lucas County Jail and faces multiple charges.

