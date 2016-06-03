GUEST EDITORIAL: NAMI holds event for Mental Health Awareness Mo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

GUEST EDITORIAL: NAMI holds event for Mental Health Awareness Month

I'm Robin Isenberg with NAMI, did you know May is Mental Health Awareness Month? Are you faced with the daily challenges of living with ADD, depression or anxiety? Are you supporting a family member or loved one who has been diagnosed with a similar mental illness, such as bipolar disorder or schizophrenia? Are you feeling alone and isolated? 

The statistics say that one in four individuals is living with mental illness in the United States. At the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Greater Toledo, we understand the challenges faced by individuals and family members and are committed to providing FREE support, education and advocacy services! Every day, we dedicate ourselves to helping people find resources to support them in their journey toward recovery.

Join us on Saturday, May 14 at UT's Main Campus for the 9th Annual NAMIWalks! For more information, please contact us at 419-243-1119 or visit our website.  

    The recent decision of ProMedica's Board of Trustees to enter into a transfer agreement with Capital Care Network, Toledo's last remaining abortion facility, just doesn't make sense. 

    Hello, my name is John Keener and I'm the owner of Toledo Water Conditioning, but I'm addressing you as a concerned citizen of Toledo.  I am urging you to educate yourself regarding your drinking water.

    Natural and Cultural resources help drive the quality of life and economic vitality for any community. In our area, opportunities abound including more well known spots like the Toledo Museum of Art, the zoo, Lake Erie and local universities.  

