Equestrian Center helping cancer patients

A new service in Northwest Ohio is helping cancer patients. 

The Cancer Connection Northwest Ohio is teaming up with Serenity Farms Equestrian Center in Luckey. On Thursday, they kicked off a therapy program for cancer patients. 

Organizers say the horses can provide a needed connection and distraction.  

"The equine, they help you from the inside out to become a better person, and it's just a different way of dealing with your emotions.  So, this has been something I've really wanted to do for a very, very long time," said Kathleen Fincher, who helped start the program.  

Anyone interested in getting involved in the program, should contact the Cancer Connection of Northwest Ohio

