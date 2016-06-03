Two injured in shooting at Monroe St. Applebee's - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two injured in shooting at Monroe St. Applebee's

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Two people were injured Wednesday night after being shot near a restaurant in west Toledo. 

It happened outside the Applebee's on Monroe Street. According to police, Mohammad Moussa and Miriam Dia were sitting in a truck when an unknown suspect fired into the vehicle. 

Shrapnel from the rounds hit both Moussa and Dia. 

Both were sent to Saint Anne's Hospital for treatment and were later released.  

