Future of TPD helicopter up in the air

The Toledo Police Helicopter offers some unique views of the Glass City. It also offers officers a unique chance to crackdown on crime. But, the future of Air One is now up in the air.

The TPD's Robinson R44 is up for an overhaul next year. On Thursday, WTOL 11's Alexandra Montgomery rode along with the pilot, who says the helicopter provides an invaluable service to the city.

Air One provides eyes in the sky for the Toledo police Department. The man behind the helicopter is Officer Jeff Violente.

"I'm it. I'm the only one left," said Violente.

Officer Violente signed on in 2001, when the police department originally got the helicopter. Since then, he's helped catch the bad guys, by get from one end of the city to the other in three or four minutes.

"There's been so many instances, I couldn't even tell you how many, that people would of gotten away without the helicopter, murder suspects even that we've caught," said Violente. "People just don't get away, they don't get away from it."

Every 12 years, or when the helicopter hits 2200 flight miles, the whole aircraft needs an overhaul, meaning things like the engine are replaced. The end of November 2017 is the 12-year mark for TPD's copter.

"We've got a lot of hours, flight hours, left, it's just, we're running out of time," said Violente.

Chief George Kral says if they keep the helicopter program, they will look to get a new helicopter, rather than overhauling the existing one at a cost of $300,000.

Right now, the Chief says they are leaning toward getting rid of the helicopter and using a drone instead, which he says can do a similar job.

TPD, the Lucas County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon Police Department are considering going in on a drone, which costs less.

