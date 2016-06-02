IBC holds 'Knock-Out Parkinson's Disease' event for second straight year

The International Boxing Club started 18 years ago, and while its primary focus has been on Toledo youth, the last two years its made a difference in a whole other area.

"We've helped so many young people stay off the streets, get out of the gangs, and now we're finding we're making a lot of differences in the lives of adults who have Parkinson's disease," said Kathy Jex, IBC board of directors president.

For the second straight year, IBC held its fundraising "Knock-Out Parkinson's Disease" event.

This year featured a silent auction, dinner, live boxing and a special guest; all ways to create awareness and raise money to help the IBC continue their efforts.

Youngstown native, hall-of-famer and former lightweight world boxing champion Ray "Boom Boom" Mancini was this year's special guest.

"By bringing all these groups together in one place and featuring a famous person like Ray 'Boom Boom' Mancini, we hope to shine light on the positive aspects of boxing and what it can do," Jex said.

Mancini made his way to the Glass City to support the IBC in their efforts to knock-out Parkinson's disease.

"They do a lot of therapy with people with Parkinson's, hitting the heavy bag and doing a boxing workout, which has proved very effective for people with this disease. So, anyhow, I'm a big advocate of that," Mancini said. "It was just a natural fit for me and I'm so happy to be here in Toledo."

After signing autographs, Mancini talked to a sold out crowd about the importance of awareness and how the IBC's efforts coincide with his foundation and of course, his long-time passion, boxing.

"People always talk about boxing being such a brutal, well it is a very difficult sport, yeah, it is a tough sport," he said. "But the workout, the boxing workout is the best workout there is. It uses upper body and lower body simultaneously, it's the only sport to do that, and hey, boxing helped make me the man I am today, so I'm very happy to be doing this."

And the club says they hope to see the partnership between Mancini's foundation and the IBC continue for years to come.

"We want to see it continue to grow," Jex said. "We're hoping this will also become part of Mr. Mancini's foundation in Youngstown as we look to continue our partnership in helping people in need both in Youngstown and Toledo and throughout the state."

And participants agree.

"There's more to Parkinson's than just shaking, and people need to be aware that it's a debilitating disease that's progressive and all we can do is to lay the progress, there's more to it than it looks," said Carol Williams, a Parkinson's boxer for the past two years.

Williams, who's had Parkinson's for more than four years, has seen the benefits of the boxing program and says she hopes to see it continue to expand.

"I noticed a difference, the tremors are less after I workout, maybe not right away, but throughout the course of the day," Williams said. "It's an all-over exercise, people think you're just throwing punches, but you're really not. You're moving your feet, your whole body, you're twisting, and that's what really makes it so worthwhile."

The classes are FREE. For more information you can visit IBC's website.

