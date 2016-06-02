Amber Alerts: The importance of sharing information

The Amber Alert case in Detroit that led to the arrest of the suspect here in Toledo has law enforcement reiterating how important it is to work as a team, even if they're not in the same state. It also had many wondering how the wireless Amber Alert system works.

"The Amber Alert was actually built with the idea of collaboration and law enforcement working together," said Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp.

When an alert is issued for a missing child, it's all hands on deck. From Toledo to Bowling Green, alerts are sent out to police departments everywhere, in the event that the public, as well as law enforcement, can help.

"All the officers get that information. That way they can be on the lookout for whatever it is, a vehicle or a suspect description, to help in identifying and finding that individual," said Bowling Green Police Major Justin White.

There's a common denominator that makes it crucial that all departments in Northwest Ohio are aware of any Amber Alerts - I-75.

"People could be missing from West Virginia, they could be missing from Florida, coming back through this area, our officers stopping a vehicle, and observing someone that they saw on an Amber Alert, this can certainly spark their interest," said Sheriff Tharp.

Solving a crime like this is a team effort, spanning all over the region, in order to get an outcome.

"It's not localized, and that's why in the law enforcement community, law enforcement authorities try to make sure we disseminate as much information out, both to law enforcement agencies and to our best witness, the public, because they're out and about all the time," said Mayor White.

You may be familiar with the Amber Alert notice you get on your phone, and you may be wondering why you did not get one in this particular case.

Michigan State Police say they only issue those wireless alerts when they have a license plate number for the vehicle, and in this case, they only had a description.

WTOL 11 did send out an alert for the missing teen Wednesday. To get WTOL 11 push alerts, download the WTOL 11 News app.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.