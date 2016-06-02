UT Police Dept. training to use Narcan

The University of Toledo Police Department will soon be armed with Narcan, the drug used as an antidote for opioid overdoses.

"We see issues in the community involving opioid overdose, so it made sense to us to make sure that our officers are prepared for that situation," said Director of Public Safety and UT Police Chief Jeff Newton.

He says so far they have not responded to an overdose on campus, but he still feels learning how to use the drug and having access is necessary.

"We had our command staff trained in administering the Narcan, and we'll go back and train our officers in roll calls. So, it's kind of a process, but this is the first step," said Newton.

Right now, the department relies on an outside emergency crew to respond if an overdose were to happen.

But soon that wont be the case.

The chief says though he never expected the department to carry the drug, times have changed and the department has to be ready.

"I did not think we would be carrying an agent that would be used in opiate overdose situations. So, yes it is surprising, but in public safety, law enforcement you have to be prepared for anything," said Newton.

He says he's happy this is such a well supported initiative in the community and they can hopefully be part of the solution.

"We just want to make sure that if there is an overdose that occurs that we're able to respond and hopefully save that persons life," said Newton.

The Chief says the department will have completed training and have the drug available for the start of the fall semester.

In the meantime, Bowling Green State University tells WTOL 11 they currently have no plans to start carrying Narcan.

