South Toledo market boxed in by construction

A south Toledo business is literally stuck in the middle of road construction, and losing customers.

Monnette's Market is located where Eastgate, Cass and Glendale all intersect. Right now, three of four entrances are closed, with the only entrance and exit being Glendale Avenue.

So, when will the orange barrels come down and construction equipment leave?

"I'm hearing October. But it's Toledo, never know, always under construction," said Kyle Ryan of Monnette's.

He took his frustration to Facebook Thursday.

Ryan says the construction is crippling one of the last small businesses standing in the Southwyck area.

He adds that Monnette's has lost about 30 percent of business because shoppers have difficulty turning into the store.

"They did not make it convenient or safe for the people to get in or out of this place," said Ryan.

He says the timing couldn't be worse.

In addition to fresh produce, this is the time of the year the market rolls out it's flowers.

"We work year round for the month of May. To close down our entrances in the last few weeks, it's really going to hurt us for the rest of the year," said Ryan.

But Ryan's post on Facebook must have rattled someone's chain.

Early Thursday evening, a small section of Eastgate was re-opened for customers, leaving only two of four entrances closed.

WTOL 11 put in a call to the city to find out why Monnette's got squeezed in by all the construction and is still waiting for a response.

