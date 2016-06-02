ProMedica purchases greenhouse in expansion project, Owners say goodbye to over 100-years of service

A new ProMedica expansion means the end of an era for a long standing Toledo business.

Barrows Greenhouse will close its doors this fall, after more than 100 years of service.

In 1892, John Barrow planted a seed that is still growing today. One of many fitting metaphors for a greenhouse that has stood the test of time for five generations.

"I’ve been here all my life, working since I was just out of college, so probably around 1950,” said John Barrow, Owner.

ProMedica purchased the land just west of their Toledo Hospital Campus on Northwood, and will begin expansion in the fall.

"I’m going to miss it. I’ll keep myself busy, but I’m going to miss coming here to work everyday,” said Barrow. "I enjoy the satisfaction of seeing what we did. We started with a seed, and with watering and love and care, we produced all of this."

ProMedica has not decided what will be done with the land just yet.

But, the Barrows say they are excited about what the new season will bring.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.