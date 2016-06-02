Inventory of Western Lake Erie Basin conducted to locate algal bloom ‘hot spots'

As we head into summer, more tools are being provided to Lucas County to avoid any issues and stay on top of the algae problem.

Lucas County Commissioner Tina Wozniak says they're excited to announce that an entire inventory of the Western Lake Erie Basin will be conducted in order to determine where the "hot spots," phosphorous and nutrients that cause the algal blooms, are coming from.

“People look to Lucas County to solve its problems, but we recognize that it's the entire Lake Erie basin. The phosphorous flows right down to our Lucas County area, so in order to identify what those hot spots are, whether it comes from animal farms or factory farms, or whether it's from agriculture or all the possibilities, we have to know what those are,” said Wozniak.

She says by doing the inventory, they can identify what projects need to be done in order to control the blooms, and prevent a water crisis from happening.

