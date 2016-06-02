Central Catholic High School board of directors announce new Interim President

Central Catholic High School Board of Directors have appointed Greg Dempsey as interim President and head of School.

Dempsey will take on the new role on July 1. He joined Central Catholic in 2000 and has served as the Assistant Principal since 2013.

Dempsey will remain as the Head Football coach as he moves into his new role.

He is a 1990 graduate of the school. He has earned both a Bachelor's degree in Secondary Education and English; and a Master's degree in Administration and Supervision from the University of Toledo.

"Current president Tom Maj came to Central Catholic High School tasked with stabilizing the financial position and raising the school's cumulative academic performance. Both have been successfully achieved through Tom's leadership, vision, and implementation of elevated quality standards and practices, along with identifying and mentoring leadership," said JR Toland. This opportunity will allow us to continue the strategic initiatives put in place by Mr. Maj and the Board of Directors. We are very pleased to have the baton passed to Greg Dempsey."

Tom Maj served as the first lay President of Central Catholic High School from 2013 to 2016.

