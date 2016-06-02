UCLA shooting suspect is former employee of Findlay company

WTOL 11 has learned the suspect in the shooting death of a UCLA professor used to work in Findlay.

Los Angeles police say 38-year-old Mainak Sarkar shot and killed UCLA professor William Klug in his office Wednesday and then turned the gun on himself.

The LAPD Chief says it appears mental illness played a part in the shooting. Sarkar thought Klug released intellectual property that could have harmed Sarkar.

WTOL 11 was the first to confirm that Sarkar worked remotely as an engineer at Endurica LLC, a software company in Findlay.

An employee who did not want to be identified told WTOL 11 they were aware of the shootings at UCLA, but did not want to comment further on the matter.

Several people walking out the Endurica building say they did not know Sarkar, but were all surprised by the connection to the UCLA tragedy.

Police say Sarkar had a hit list, and that Professor Klug was on that list, as well as a woman found dead in a home in Brooklyn Park Minnesota, near Minneapolis.

“We believe at this point that she was deceased prior to the UCLA shooting, but because we are so early in the investigation, the timing we don't know exactly at this point,” said Deputy Chief Mark Bruley of the Brooklyn Park police.

The LAPD thinks Sarkar had just arrived to Los Angeles a few days ago, and was driving a 2003 gray Nissan Sentra.

“We are still looking for that vehicle. We believe that vehicle will be unoccupied. We do not believe there are outstanding suspects, but we also believe that vehicle may contain evidence, which will help us to establish motive,” said Chief Charlie Beck.

Police say another UCLA Professor’s name was on Sarkar’s list, but he is okay.

