Dr. Heiney sentenced to 90 days in Michigan jail

A Toledo area doctor, already headed to jail in Ohio for sexual misconduct, was sentenced in Michigan Thursday.

Dr. Jake Heiney was sentenced to 90 days in Monroe County Circuit Court.

He was convicted in April for grabbing and squeezing a female patient’s breasts during an exam at his Lambertville office.

In February, a Toledo Judge ordered Heiney to spend six months in jail on similar charges,

Heiney’s attorney is appealing the Ohio Conviction.

His Michigan attorney told the court she also plans to appeal.

Heiney has already surrendered his medical license in both states.

