Old West End Festival kicks off Saturday

Old West End Festival kicks off Saturday

By Amanda Fay, Anchor
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The 45th annual Historic Old West End Festival kicks off this weekend in Toledo.

The fun starts on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. with the King Wamba parade. The parade pays homage to Toledo's grand Mardi Gras festival of 1909.

Official events include house tours, a juried art fair, entertainment, children's activities, food vendors and vendors alley.  

Organizers recommend using the Detroit Avenue or Downtown exit, if you're coming from I-75. 

Find more information on how to buy tickets for the house tours here.

