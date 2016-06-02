Experts: Housing market is alive and healthy in the Toledo area

The home shopping season is underway and experts say the market is hot right now.

New numbers out from the National Realtors Association show the Midwest market is particularly healthy right now. Home sales are up 12 percent from this time last year, and a local broker says the Toledo area is right on pace with that.

"It's been a feeding frenzy for buyers to get in on it, and they're paying a little more to get the house that they want," said Dan McQuillen, a broker manager with Danberry's Maumee Office.

He says home sales in the Toledo area are up 10 percent this year from the same time last year, and the average sales price is up six percent.

"I think people are feeling more confident in their jobs, a little more secure," said McQuillen.

Inventory is low right now, but McQuillen says buyers aren't just taking anything, and that's why they're willing to pay a little more.

"The ones that are turn-key are going very quickly, multiple offers, sometimes within hours. It's really kinda crazy right now," he said.

Professional home stager Kristie Feeback says if you're selling your home, it has to be in great shape. That means clean, de-cluttered and desirable.

"Even though your kitchen may not be a gourmet kitchen, I know mine is not, we can create the illusion of it being a gourmet kitchen. We can set out herbs, we can set out fresh vegetables," said Feeback.

She says staged homes sell faster and appraise higher.

If you find something you like, McQuillen says, "Don't screw around, make an offer on it right away."

If you're looking to buy, make sure to get pre-approved for a loan and know your financial standing. Plus, it's important to work with a reputable lender and real estate agent.

The Midwest leads the way in home sales. The National Realtors Association says sales are down in the west and up only slightly in other parts of the country from this time last year.

