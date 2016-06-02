Village of Swanton looks to fill vacant council seat

The Villlage of Swanton is looking to fill a vacant seat on council.

After the unexpected death of Councilman Gary Moore, a vacant seat exists on the Village of Swanton's Council.

The seat will be filled by an appointment from Council, who will serve the remainder of the Moore’s term in December 2017.

The remaining members of council has 30 days to appoint a person that qualifies to fill the vacancy.

Any Swanton Village resident who is interested in filling the vacancy should send a letter of interest and qualifications to 219 Chestnut Street Swanton, Ohio 43558 or email Rosanna Hoelzle.

Letters of candidacy will be received until June 8.

Qualified candidates must be a registered voter and at least 18 years old.

For more information about the vacancy, call the Village Administrator at 419-826-9515.

