City of Toledo issues fines as high grass becomes property nuisance

With hot, dry weather comes a chance for weeds and high grass to grow out of control.

Every year, people walk away from their home and don't bother to maintain it.

WTOL’s Tim Miller found two abandoned homes with overgrown messes on Gasser Street in central Toledo, just off of Monroe.

The city of Toledo’s Department of Neighborhoods will probably have to step in to cut the high grass.

“We see it every day and it never ceases to amaze me on how somebody that fails to take care of their property, the city's forced into a position to be able to do an abatement for them,” said Tom Kroma, Director of Neighborhoods

The Department of Neighborhoods is already 45 days into the grass cutting season. Their crews are out Monday through Saturday, cutting those properties every 30 days.

But they aren't doing it for free. The city fines the property owners $75 to start, and it can go up to nearly $600.

“All we can ask is for everybody just to take care of their property,” said Kroma.

Many banks own the abandoned properties and by law have to maintain them.

The city works with the Toledo Fair Housing Center to get them to do a better job. The center's Michael Marsh believes race has a lot to do with many of these properties staying in such awful condition.

“They need better quality control. They need better fair housing training. They need to actually get out there themselves and take a look and inspect the properties and make sure the services they are paying for are being provided. And being provided for in an equitable fashion in communities of color, as in white neighborhoods,” said Marsh.

Since April 1, the city has issued 436 fines to property owners to clean up high grass and other debris. And 1,000 notices to take care of the problem within 72 hours.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.