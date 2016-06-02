Airport Highway closed between Holloway, Albon for road repaving

Thursday morning, crews shut down Airport Highway between Holloway Road and Albon in Holland.

The stretch will be closed for nearly a month, as ODOT crews work to repave the roadway.

Drivers say they are not looking forward to the backups, but they understand the job has to get done.

"I kind of understand it. I know it's frustrating for them too because they want to get it done. It is kind of aggravating sometimes in the morning especially when there's no one out and you get stuck by construction and have to wait for something,” said Brandon Lowery, driver.

ODOT says the highway will be closed until mid-July.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.