Two injured after crash in Defiance Co.

Police say two people suffered injuries after a crash Thursday in Defiance County.

It happened around 5:30 A.M. on County Road 424 at the intersection of The Bend Road.

Police say 20-year-old Robert Mattraw was driving his Chevy Impala south on The Bend Road when he failed to stop his car at a stop sign, hitting another driver.

David Arens, 52, drove his GMC pick up truck eastbound on County Road when he was hit by Mattraw.

Both cars were towed from the scene.

Police say Mattraw was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Arens was transported to Defiance Regional Hospital and Mattraw was air lifted to Toledo Hospital.

It is unclear the severity of their injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

