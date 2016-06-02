Monroe Co. woman dead after motorcycle crash

A Monroe County woman has died after a crash in London Township.

It happened Wednesday around 3:00 P.M. on Tuttlehill road, just south of Hoffman road in London Township.

Police say Wayne Libstoff, 42, was driving his Ford pick up truck along Tuttlehill when he attempted to make a left into a drive way.

Tina Cilc, 54, was driving her black Harley Davidson northbound on Tuttlehill, when she hit Libstouff while trying to pass the car.

She was transported to Monroe Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say Cilc was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Libstrouff was not hurt in the crash.

Police say alcohol did not play a factor in the crash.

Police are still investigating.

