Dad gets prison time in death of baby who ingested heroin

An Ohio man whose 11-month-old son died from ingesting heroin last year is headed to prison.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/1TKfC3Z ) that 29-year-old Kyle Black was sentenced Wednesday in Columbus to nine years behind bars. He pleaded guilty last month to involuntary manslaughter in the death of Dominic Dickinson.

Prosecutors said medics pronounced the boy dead after responding to a report of a baby not breathing at a Columbus home last May. They said the baby ingested heroin and fentanyl, a powerful painkiller.

Black's attorney, Dennis Day, told The Associated Press they hoped for a lesser sentence.

He says it was a tragedy for all involved and that Black has been depressed and thinks about his son daily.

The boy's mother is charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangering.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.