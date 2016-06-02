Suspect in abduction of 13-year-old boy arrested in Toledo; police ID body found in Detroit

Detroit police named Ernest Coleman (Left) and Roy Portis (Right) as suspects in the crime Thursday. (Source: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit police continue to search the field where a young male body was found. (Source: WTOL)

Surveillance photo of Gregory Walker from the night of the abduction. (Source: Detroit Police Department)

The man suspected in the kidnapping of a teenager outside of a Detroit market was arrested in Toledo Thursday.

Gregory Walker, 45, was arrested at the Days Inn on Miami Street. He is accused of abducting 13-year-old Deontae Mitchell Tuesday night.

Deontae's body was found tied up and beaten in a field on the east side of Detroit around the same time as Walker's arrest.

According to Detroit police, Deontae's cousin said they were riding their bikes to Nino's Market Tuesday to buy some candy when they saw a drunk man drop money while urinating outside the store and Deontae picked it up.

As they left surveillance video shows Deontae then being forced into a car.

On Thursday, Detroit police served a search warrant at the suspect's house, where his girlfriend was arrested and told police that she had witnessed her boyfriend Gregory Walker beating the boy in the back of his car Wednesday night.

While conducting the search warrant, police also found clues linking Walker to the boys' disappearance.

Walker was then found and arrested in Toledo, and Deontae's body was discovered in a field off I-94.

Two other suspects in the crime, Ernest Coleman and Roy Portis, were also named during a press conference Thursday morning and are now being looked for.

Walker was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital for chest pains after his arrest.

Deontae's family members say they are thankful that Walker was arrested.

“I would like to thank the people, my family, the community and to all of y'all for catching the man that did that, thank you,” said LaVern Adams, the victim’s aunt.

Complete strangers also outraged and saddened with the news gathered to pray and take action.

"You gotta open your mouth. When you see something, open your mouth. When you see a child alone and ask if they are okay," said Detroit resident Suzette Benguche.

When a reporter asked Detroit Police Chief James Craig why the boy's mother allowed him to be outside at 10:30 at night, he defended the mom.

"We shouldn't be talking about the mom," he said. "We should be talking about the violent predators who perpetrate crimes against children.

"He had no clue when he rode his bike he wouldn’t come home, his mom didn’t know he wouldn’t come home, you never know when things are going to happen,” said Lt. Chaplin Tuesday Hicks, Detroit Police Department's Chaplin.

