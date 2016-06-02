Levis Summer Concert Series kicks off in downtown Toledo

The Lunch at Levis Square Summer Concert Series kicked off Thursday at the corner of St. Clair street and Madison Ave.

More than 1,000 folks gathered to hear live music, play games, and eat great food.

The day included music from Folk-rock artist Kyle White, and a variety of cuisines provided by 12 different food trucks.

“You know it pulls us out of our buildings. We get so used to eating in our building or at our desk and this is a great reason to take a little bit longer lunch hour to come down and hear some live music,” said Cindy Kerr, Executive Director of Downtown Toledo Improvement District.

The free series is set to take place every Thursday until September, from Noon to 1:30 P.M.

For more information on artists that will be performing each week visit the Levis Summer Concert Series.

